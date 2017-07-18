Hundreds ‘Feel The Earth Move’

It’s not yet known if an earthquake was really felt across Guernsey last night.

Many people said they felt the earth move at around 10pm – taking to social media to try and find out what happened.

Lots of you had your say on our Facebook page:

Since then, the Met Office says it has contacted the British Geological Survey to see if they know if anything happened locally last night.

Sensors in the Channel Islands and the UK did pick up a seismic event as far away as Eastern Russia, which we’re told was quite large in scale.

1/2 We’ve had reports of hearing/feeling an earthquake yesterday evening in Guernsey. We’ve asked @BritGeoSurvey if there was a local event. — Guernsey Met (@GuernseyMet) July 18, 2017

2/2 Sensors in Jersey and across the UK appear to pick up an event off eastern Russia yesterday evening. — Guernsey Met (@GuernseyMet) July 18, 2017

We have yet to receive any official confirmation that it was a tremor and we have also asked Guernsey Airport if it could have been a sonic boom from a passing plane.

Emergency services have also told us they had no reports of injuries or calls relating to the incident.