1,000 To Race For Life

More than 1,000 people are expected to take to the road to raise money for Cancer Research UK today.

The annual 5k Race For Life gets underway at 11:00 at Sausmarez Park.

Runners will head up to Haye du Puits, along Route de Cobo through L’aumone Traffic lights, Les Varandes, Footes lane, Bassieres, Friquet, Rue Cohu and back to the Park.

Guernsey Police say: “Heavy traffic delays are to expected on Route de Cobo, Le Friquet and Rue Cohu.

“Motorists should be advised to avoid the area or be delayed on their journeys.”