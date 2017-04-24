Hundreds Take On Golf Challenge

The winners of golf’s Logicalis Challenge Trophy have been announced.

Mark and Di Stenner ended top of the leaderboard at the popular on L’Ancresse Common at the weekend.

There were a number of other prize winners amongst the 133 pairs, who first teed off on Saturday.

In second place were Joe Gillen and Dick Young with 39 points and Emile Thompson and Adrian Peacegood came in with 38 beating Jacqui Gallienne and Rick Le Poidevin (also with 38) off countback.

First scratch winners were Wayne Harwood and Chris Walker with 33 gross points, just in front of Roland Mills and Jim Gilligan with 32 and Colin Bourgaize and Paul Hamon with 31.

Visiting La Grande Mare players, Helen Banks and Rosie Scott, were the worthy winners of the Ladies prize with a respectable 34 points. Nearest the pin winners for the third hole were Laurance Graham and Mark Allez, Danny Blondel and Jack Mitchell were nearest on the seventh hole, Louis Sheppard and CJ Elmy took the prize on the 12th and Graeme Crabb and Dave Collenette on the 18 th .

Mark Stenner said:

“With so little rain the course was playing much shorter which helped me off the back tees. On the first hole I thinned my approach and the ball shot 90 yards along the ground but we still ended up making a gross birdie for four points – after that you think it might just be your day!

With three to play I was aware we could post a match winning score and reasoned seven more points might be enough. In the end we only managed five and that was mostly due to Di rescuing us with her chipping on the 18th as I buckled under the pressure.”

