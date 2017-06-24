Hundreds To Walk For Cancer

Hundreds of women will be walking around the coast of Guernsey for charity this evening.

The Pink Ladies Sunset Coastal Walk raises money and awareness for cancer support.

It’s the charity’s main fundraising event.

Chair of Pink Ladies Guernsey, Karen Leach, says the money will be put to good use.

“This year, we’re really targeting our fundraising efforts towards supporting the improved facilities at the Guernsey Breast Unit,” she explains.

“We want to try and help improve the mammography equipment that’s so important to the detection of breast cancer.”

The full Sunset Coastal Walk starts at Grandes Rocque at 18:00, with a shorter walk beginning at Bordeaux at 20:00.

Both end in town with a party in Market Square.

There’s more information here