Husband And Wife Win Guernsey Milk Run

There was a double victory in yesterday’s Guernsey Dairy Milk Run. Husband and wife, Richard Friedrich and Ulrike Maisch, came first for the men and women in the father’s day half marathon.

It was an incredibly hot day, however 546 people finished the course around the coast of Guernsey starting at the shingle bank and finishing at crown pier.

It was a tight finish between Christopher Peck and Steve Dawes, however, Richard took home the gold with a final time of 1:16:38. Ulrike comfortably took first with a time of 1:29:17. Emma Wright and Vanessa Rodrigues came second and third respectively.

You can read the full list of results on the Guernsey Athletics website.