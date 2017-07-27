Indian Authorities ‘Disrespectful & Incompetent’

Sarah Groves family have called the Indian Authorities ‘disrespectful, incompetent and ‘not fit for purpose’’. It follows the 98th scheduled hearing in the trial yesterday.

Two witnesses did appear at the courthouse; however, the physical relocation of the court to another building led to new delays and another adjournment.

The case has seen many reasons for adjournment; however, this reason is new to the family. It has been more than 3 years since the young Guernseywoman was murdered on a houseboat in Kashmir and the family is no closer to justice.

They’ve released a statement following the latest news, saying the situation could not possibly arise within any properly organised and professionally staffed organisation. The next hearing has been scheduled for 17th August.

During all of this, concerns continue to be raised over the mental health of the accused, Richard De Wit. He denies murder.