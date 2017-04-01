Inflatable Homes Get Green Light

Planning permission has been given for a trial development of inflatable homes.

The initial six homes will be built on land adjacent to Pitronnerie Road Industrial Estate and will be earmarked as short-term accommodation for licence holders such as schoolteachers and nurses.

Swoffers has said it could lead to further inflatable developments and that could have a much wider impact on the housing market.

A spokesperson said:

“No-one has clarified the position with regard to planning. As they are temporary structures, one problem is that these inflatable buildings could literally pop up anywhere. Imagine going to bed one night and the next morning finding a two-storey chalet has appeared in next door’s garden, blocking out your light and your views,’ said Swoffers director Andre Austin.

It must also be said that they don’t represent a great investment, as we know of people being left out in the cold due to an ill placed stiletto heel or a dropped kitchen knife. And although you might think they’re safe, we have heard of one poor woman who tripped, fell against a wall and bounced across the hall for a good couple of hours before her family came home and rescued her.”

The developers, Erectaire Limited, will be employing a local building firm to install the anchor lines which will take about a week, after which the houses will simply be inflated overnight.