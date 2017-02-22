Influx Of Public Pavement Surfing Concerns

A local politician is once again calling for a crackdown on pavement surfing.

Deputy Peter Roffey has sent an open letter to the President of the Committee for Home Affairs, Deputy Mary Lowe, and Guernsey Police’s Chief Officer, Patrick Rice.

After raising concerns about pavement surfing in a recent states meeting, Deputy Roffey says he has been overwhelmed with the public’s response.

The politician from the South East of the island says concerned residents believe modern thinking’s allowed drivers to consider the walkways ‘an extension of the road’.

He’s urged those in authority to crackdown on the dangerous activity – which he says voters want tackled immediately.

Deputy Roffey has accepted there are times where mounting the pavements is necessary to allow vehicles to pass safely, however he wants this to be strictly limited under the law – as ideally advised by the Highway Code.

He’s included the Chief Officer in his letter, as he believes it’s Mr Rice’s responsibility to organise resources.

Earlier this month, Deputy Mary Lowe said Guernsey’s police officers have enough to deal with as it is, without having to crackdown on a practice which is sometimes needed on the island’s small lanes.