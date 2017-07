Injured Woman Rescued From Herm

A woman has had to be rescued after injuring her leg falling in Herm.

It happened yesterday morning as the visitor walked around the island.

She had to be carried on a stretcher to Rosaire Steps so she could be brought back to Guernsey.

The Flying Christine then transported the woman back to St Peter Port Harbour, so she could then be sent on for treatment at the hospital.

The incident was officially declared over at 1.36pm.