Insurance Scheme ‘Progressing Well’

Work is progressing on plans to introduce a States backed travel insurance scheme.

Deputy Michelle Le Clerc says the Committee for Employment and Social Security is going out to tender to find the best deal it can.

She hopes they will be able to bring proposals back to the States within a year:

“The tender will identify an insurer that the States can work with to get the scheme up and running. The time frame set out relies on deputies giving it their approval.”

Deputy Le Clerc believes a reciprocal health agreement wouldn’t work along side changes being made to health charges in the UK – so a States backed insurance scheme is the best idea:

“Following the UK Government’s decision to introduce charges for seocndary healthcare for overseas visitors, there are proposals to extend this to primary care. This policy is to help people who can’t otherwise get insurance.”