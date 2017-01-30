Insurance Scheme Out To Tender

A new insurance scheme for people in Guernsey travelling to the UK is not available yet and is currently being researched by the States. It’ll be used to replace the Reciprocal Health Agreement that ended in 2009.

The Committee for Employment & Social Security is investigating options to cover us in the UK when we need healthcare. It’ll cover secondary healthcare with the NHS.

Currently, your first point of contact with Doctors and A&E in the UK is free anyway.

President of the committee, Deputy Michelle Le Clerc, says there’s a lot of work left to do.

‘We have to report back to the states of Guernsey by Oct ober 2017, with some idea of how the scheme might work and what the costs might be. The costs will come from the Health Insurance Fund’

She says we should still be insuring ourselves independently though.

‘I would just urge your listeners that this has not been agreed by the States. So if they are travelling to the UK they should take out travel insurance and health insurance’.

She says the States are keeping an eye on what’s happening following Brexit.

‘It’s unlikely that the UK would enter into another Reciprocal Health Agreement. It’s a changing landscape all the time, if we look at Brexit we know that things can change all the time. So we need to keep an eye on what’s happening over there’.

Suppliers are now being looked for and you can register your interest at ‘channelislandtenders.com’.