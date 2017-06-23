Intense Excavation Continues In Alderney

Up to ten bodies may have been found in Alderney. They are all thought to date from the Roman and Iron Ages and some have been found buried with broaches while cremation pots have been found adorned with bronze rings.

It follows a skull being found during roadworks last week which has led into a full scale excavation.

Dr Jason Monaghan is leading the dig and says some of the finds are in great condition:

‘We found another burial urn with a cremation in it. We’ve been able to bring it out intact, it looks late Iron Age or very early Roman.’

Dr Monaghan says the way the bodies were left is quite revealing, and it has been quite difficult matching up the right bits of bone to each other:

‘It’s possible that body number three belongs to head number one, because now we’ve got a body without a skull and a skull without a body. We’re trying to make them all match together.’

‘We’ve got one laid out with its arms by its sides, there are two ladies in stone cists and they’ve been laid out there. We’ve also got bits of bodies. We don’t know if they’re whole or if bits of bone were thrown in afterwards.’