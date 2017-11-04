Inter Island Ferry Options Being Considered

The proposed inter island ferry service has sparked a lot of interest from operators.

The President of the Committee for Economic Development says he’s pleased with the number of tenders that have been received.

Deputy Peter Ferbrache said: “We’ve had far more expressions of interest than I think we anticipated.

“Those are being analysed at the moment, so that together with Jersey, we can decide which is the best option for the coming year.”