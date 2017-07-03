Interactive Island Development Plan

The Island Development Plan is 375 pages long and sets out land planning policies for the entire island in one document. For most people, it’s quite a difficult piece of work to navigate. The States of Guernsey has therefore released an interactive version of it.

The IDP was agreed to by the states in 2016 and is an outline for how land can be used in Guernsey.

Key features of the online version include:

Interactive contents page.

Interactive list of policies.

Interactive flow chart for the structure of the plan, para no 1.3, Figure 1 – you can click on the parts which take you to section breaks .

Home page facility button in the top right hand corner of the page which takes you back to the start of the contents page.

In the body of the text where it refers to ‘proposal map’ it will take you to the external website, other hyperlinks to external websites have also been added where appropriate.

In the body of the text other links have been added, for example on page 18 where it refers to policies it will take you to the relevant policy box e.g. MC5 (Industry, Storage & Distribution in Main Centres and Main Centre Outer Areas – Within Key Industrial Areas and Key Industrial Expansion Areas) and MC2 (Housing in Main Centres and Main Centre Outer Areas).

Interactive version of the pdf has been locked for editing, to ensure that this version is only used electronically.

View full screen mode option – which allows people to view the document single sided, should this be their preferred way of viewing the document.

You can check out the interactive map online yourself.