Investment In Prison Security

Nearly £2 million will be spent upgrading security systems at Guernsey Prison, but a second perimeter fence will not be built.

The Committee for Home Affairs is investing £1.7 million in Les Nicolles to improve physical and technological systems including new CCTV with high definition cameras, and a new fence alarm system.

We’re told that will give a better early warning system in case any inmates try to escape or anyone tries to get in to the prison grounds.

These plans replace previous ones for a second perimeter fence, as this is more cost effective.

Category B prisoners will still be held locally with the new systems satisfying demand for a ‘Guernsey-appropriate solution’.

Guernsey Prison Governor Dave Matthews said:

“The existing technical infrastructure is past its useful life and needed to be replaced. I am grateful for the support from the Committee for Home Affairs and the Policy & Resources Committee in securing this essential funding in order to maintain Guernsey Prison as a secure and appropriate facility.”

The President of the Committee for Home Affairs, Deputy Mary Lowe, said:

“The Committee decided, following discussions with key staff, that it was possible to continue housing Category B prisoners at Les Nicolles without the installation, at significant expense, of a second fence. While the second fence is advised under UK guidelines for Category B prisons, the Committee is comfortable that the current technological upgrade offers security that enables Guernsey to continue housing Category B prisoners. Sending such prisoners off island to serve their sentence comes at a significant cost of approximately £50,000 per year each. The Committee decided that these upgrades, which will cost £1.3m less than a second fence, offered a Guernsey-appropriate solution.”