Island FM Turns 25!

Island FM is celebrating a big birthday today!

25 years ago the station was launched by founder Kevin Stewart.

Madonna’s La Isla Bonita was the first song played as the station was officially launched on air on 15th October 1992.

The Bailiwick’s first commercial radio station has consistently topped the ratings – so thank you for tuning in!

We’re celebrating with a party at the Doghouse from 12pm – See you there!