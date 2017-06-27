Island Games: Day 3 Roundup

Team Guernsey have added more medals to their Island Games 2017 total haul.

Undoubtedly the story of the day came from the Table Tennis, where Guernsey edged an incredibly tight final against Greenland to secure gold.

That came after Jersey had appealed against the countback decision which had seen our side head into the semi-finals, at their expense, however the officials rejected their request.

Once the games got underway, things got tense, however with the score tied 3-3, a fearless Josh Stacey held his nerve to secure the victory:

Josh Stacey gave us his reaction minutes after the win:

The swimming pool was again a place of success, with another gold for Tom Hollingsworth, this time in the Mens 100m Butterfly.

GOLD: Tom Hollingsworth adds another gold to his collection as he wins the Mens 100m Butterfly. — Island FM (@islandfm) June 27, 2017

With more of the details of the medal winners there, here’s Island FM’s Jonny Freeman:

Charlie-Joe Hallett also finished 5th in the Mens 400m Individual Medley, Courtney Butcher 4th and Tatiana Tostevin 5th in the Womens 100m Backstroke and Will Russell 4th in the Mens 50m Breaststroke.

There’s also been more success for Guernsey’s archers. For Lisa Gray, another gold, which came in the Mixed Recurve Head to Head Team Knockout, adds to what’s been a magical games.

There was also a silver medal in the Mixed Compound Head to Head Team Knockout. For Mike Marquand and Zoe Gray, it’s an achievement they won’t forget:

Elsewhere, James Roe took gold in the Men’s Individual Mountain Bike Cross Country, whilst also helping Guernsey secure silver in the team event.

The ladies team finished 4th in the Mountain Bike Cross Country with Megan Dowinton placing 7th as the highest placed individual.

Sam Culverwell just missed out on a medal in the mens individual as he finished 4th

After the medal ceremony in Games Street, James Rowe paid tribute to the hard work of all who help the sport locally:

It was a day of mixed fortunes for the basketballers. The men’s side recorded a comfortable victory over their Channel Island neighbours, but the women’s side were left ruing missed opportunities:

BASKETBALL: Guernsey men top the group after two games following a 70-44 win over Jersey. @gsybasketball — Island FM (@islandfm) June 27, 2017

BASKETBALL: Guernsey ladies suffer defeat at the hands of Menorca 94-44 but should qualify as group runner up. — Island FM (@islandfm) June 27, 2017

In the football, supporters, staff and players faced a tense wait as Guernsey looked on at other matches to see if they’d make it through to the Island Games semi-finals.

A 1-1 draw did the job though – and they’ll now play the Isle of Man on Thursday for a place in the final, as they try and defend their gold:

FOOTBALL: A 1-1 draw with Saaremaa sees @Guernsey_FA through to the #IslandGames2017 semi-finals. — Island FM (@islandfm) June 27, 2017

In the day’s other fixtures, Alderney crashed out after a 6-0 defeat against Menorca.

On the track, there have been both highs and lows for our athletes.

A dropped baton meant that the women’s 4 x 100m relay team, who took Bronze in Jersey, were disqualified from the heats this time around, but the men’s 4 x 100 relay team cruised into the final second fastest behind Cayman Isles.

In the day’s other results, Richard Bartram was 5th and Simon Murphy 6th in the Mens 800m.

There was heartbreak for Kylie Robilliard, who stumbled at the final hurdle to miss out on a medal by 0.02 seconds in finishing 4th in the 100m Hurdles.

Alderney’s Charmain Johnson came 21st in the Womens Shot Put.

However, for Indi Gallagher, a stunning run saw her take bronze in the women’s 400m final. She’s received a lot of praise on social media:

Indi told me she’s delighted with her bronze – called the conditions ‘perfect’ @islandfm pic.twitter.com/FC2iTMZg3Q — Jonny Freeman (@jfreeman_93) June 27, 2017

That’s incredible, 56.48 for @indigallagher_ 🥉 That’s going some! Wicked performance at the big moment! Senior 🇬🇬 record at 17 – beat me 😉 — Cameron Chalmers (@CamChalmers400) June 27, 2017

Indi gave her reaction after the race:

In the Badminton, the individual events began with Paul Le Tocq and Jordan Trebert the only Guernsey players making the last 16 of the mens event.

Chloe Le Tissier was the only woman into the ladies last 16. Matt Haynes & Carys Batiste, along with Kevin Le Moigne & Emily Trebert are through to the last 16 of the Mixed Doubles.

Matt Haynes & Jordan Trebert won through to the last 16 of the mens doubles.

After day 1 of the golf, Jack Mitchell is Guernsey’s leading player in 4th place, whilst Alderney’s Peter Cunningham is 32nd. For the ladies, Di Aitchinson sits in 13th. In the shooting, Paul Guillou brought home a silver in the ISSF 10m Air Rifle Men. Andrea Guillou was 6th in the 10m Air Rifle event, whilst Chris Jackson was 14th in the mens version.

Meanwhile in the tennis, Pat Ogier, Nico Robinson and Rob West all through to the last 16 of the mens singles. Jo Dyer is also through to the quarter finals of the ladies singles.

Finally, in the volleyball, Guernsey ladies suffered 3-0 defeats to Saaremaa and Hitra and Guernsey men narrowly lost 3-2 to Greenland.

To stay up-to-date with the latest from Gotland, read more on Facebook, Twitter and tune in to our Island Games updates.

MEDALS SUMMARY: GUERNSEY

(Alderney and Sark did not win any medals today)

GOLD (5)

Mixed Recurve Head to Head Team Knockout Archery

James Roe – Mens Individual Mountain Bike Cross Country

Tom Hollingsworth – Mens 100m Butterfly

Mens 4 x 50 Freestyle Relay Swimming

Team Guernsey Table Tennis

SILVER (4)

Mixed Compound Head to Head Team Knockout Archery

Mens Team Mountain Bike Cross Country

Rebecca Margetts & Nikki Trebert – ISSF 25m Standard Pistol Team Women

Paul Guillou – ISSF 10m Air Rifle Men

BRONZE (4)

Indy Gallagher – Womens 400m

Orla Rabey – Womens 800m Freestyle

Laura Le Cras – Womens 200m Individual Medley

Womens 4 x 50m Individual Medley Relay

TOTAL MEDAL HAUL (at the time of writing)

GUERNSEY – 15 Gold, 17 Silver, 11 Bronze

SARK – 1 Bronze