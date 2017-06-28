Island Games: Day 4 Roundup
Looking good #TeamGuernsey #Islandgames2017 pic.twitter.com/Vob0ZtjDRK
— GIGA (@guernseyiga) June 28, 2017
Guernsey remain third in the Island Games medal table, after another day of success and medal wins. A total of 17 gold, 23 silver and 16 bronze leaves the island’s sporting stars in a strong position.
Here’s a sport by sport look back at today at the Games:
SWIMMING
The golden moments came in the pool, where Miles Munro took home a 1st and a 2nd in his finals:
GOLD & BRONZE: Miles Munro wins the Mens 100m Freestyle with Jonathan Beck finished 3rd.
— Island FM (@islandfm) June 28, 2017
SILVER: Miles Munro in the 50m Butterfly #islandgames2017 @islandfm pic.twitter.com/F0WqAxEqUD
— Jonny Freeman (@jfreeman_93) June 28, 2017
However once again the top accolade went to Tom Hollingsworth, who clinched another gold for Team Guernsey. He spoke to our reporter Jonny Freeman following tonight’s action:
GOLD: Tom Hollingsworth adds to his growing medal tally as he wins the Mens 200m Backstroke.
— Island FM (@islandfm) June 28, 2017
— GSY Swimming Club (@GSYSwimmingClub) June 28, 2017
These were the pick of some of the other swimming results:
- Ben Lowndes gained a silver in the Men’s 100m Individual Medley
- Men’s 4 x 100m Individual Medley gained a silver
- Jonathan Beck was awarded a bronze in the Men’s 100m Freestyle
- Women’s 4 x 100m Freestyle Relay gained a bronze
- Robyn Le Friec came 4th in Women’s 400m Freestyle
- Olly Nightingale finished 4th in Men’s 200m Backstroke
- Courtney Butcher finished 4th in Women’s 50m Freestyle
- Courtney Butcher finished 4th and Tatiana Tostevin 5th in Women’s 200m Backstroke
ATHLETICS
Elsewhere at the athletics, there were a number of important moments in today’s action:
- Josh Allaway qualified for the 100m final
- Hannah Lesbirel qualified for the 200m final but Jasmine Norman misses out
- Peter Curr and Teddy Le-Clerc both through to 400m final
- Rebecca Toll into 800m final but Eliza Mason failed to qualify
- Richard Bartram into 1,500m final but Ed Mason out
- Both Men & Women 4 x 400m Relay sides through to final
- Charmain Johnson of Alderney came 7th in the Womens High Jump
- Daniel Galpin finished 8th and David Emery 10th in the mens 5,000m final
- James Bougourd 5th in the Javelin final.
But the big talking points of the day on the track came via the medal winners. Sarah Mercier finished 2nd and Louise Perrio 3rd in the women’s 5,000m final, in a race won in an Island Games Record time.
They gave us their reaction post race:
SILVER & BRONZE: Sarah Mercier & Louise Perrio in the 5000m! New IG record for Anna Tate from Orkney for Gold #islandgames2017 @islandfm pic.twitter.com/O6wlnBqxzu
— Jonny Freeman (@jfreeman_93) June 28, 2017
CYCLING
In the cycling, Team Guernsey finished in bronze medal position in the women’s Road Race cycling:
Bronze medalists in the team road race #TeamGuernsey pic.twitter.com/aBkQKR03vc
— GIGA (@guernseyiga) June 28, 2017
Jo Watts was 4th in the womens’ Individual Road Race with Karina Bowie 12th, Charlotte Le Lievre 16th and Danielle Hanley 20th.
Simon Campbell was 16th in the men’s race, Jack Hoskins 19th and Matthew Osborne 22nd of the Guernsey finishers. Guernsey Men finished 5th in the Team Race.
GOLF
Today proved to be a tough one for the Bailiwick’s golfers. Steve Mahy and Jack Mitchell are the best placed Guernsey men after day 2 in joint 21st, whilst Peter Cunningham is Alderney’s leading golfer in 36th.
Di Aitchinson is the leading lady in 12th. The men are 9th in the team event and the ladies 6th.
However at the course, there was a lighter moment, where a certain Sir Richard Collas, none other than the Bailiff of Guernsey, helped out with a bit of a problem:
The Bailiff helping to search for missing golf balls. #TeamGuernsey#islandgames2017pic.twitter.com/pkDfY7AfyY
— GIGA (@guernseyiga) June 28, 2017
SHOOTING
In the shooting, a number of events took place but there wasn’t as much success as in recent days:
- Rebecca Margetts was 4th and Nikki Trebert 5th in ISSF 25m Sport Pistol women.
- Paul Guillou was 16th in ISSF 25m Centrefire Men
- Matthew Guille & Lee Roussell 4th in ISSF 300m Centrefire Prone Rifle
- Nikki Trebert was 7th in ISSF 10m Air Pistol Women
- Andrea Guillou was 5th in ISSF 50m Prone Smallbore Rifle Team
- Lee Roussel and Matthew Guille were 5th in ISSF 50m Prone Smallbore Rifle Team
With the Guernsey team in a nearby room as we and other islands await the results of the 10m Air Pistol final #islandgames2017@islandfmpic.twitter.com/MhvyMp8caP
— Jonny Freeman (@jfreeman_93) June 28, 2017
ARCHERY
The medals and good performances continue to rain in for Guernsey’s archers:
SILVER & BRONZE: Lisa Gray takes Silver and Chantelle Goubert with the Bronze in the Womens Recurve Head to Head Archery.
— Island FM (@islandfm) June 28, 2017
Below is a full roundup of some of the sport’s results:
- Michael Marquand was 4th in the Compound head to head,
- Jason Clarke and Jason Le Page both went out in the Quarter Finals of the mens recurve
- Sark’s Kevin Adams lost in last 16 of mens recurve and Sark’s Elizabeth Norwich went out in the last 32 of the womens recurve.
TABLE TENNIS
A number of Guernsey table tennis players have made it through to the next stage of the individual competitions.
Garry Dodd, Josh Stacey and Lawrence Stacey have all come through their groups to play in the men’s singles main event. However there’s no place for Ben Foss, who narrowly missed out on countback.
In the women’s draw, Dawn Morgan, Sam Kershaw, Charlotte Casey and Daisy Kershaw have all made it through to the main women’s singles main event.
TENNIS
More knockout matches took place in the tennis today.
Patrick Ogier is into the semi finals of the Men’s singles and Jo Dyer is in the semi finals of the Ladies’ singles. Pat Ogier and Nico Robinson are into the quarter finals of the Men’s doubles.
BADMINTON
In the Badminton, a number of knockout matches have been taking place:
- Jordan Trebert and Paul Le Tocq both into Quarter Finals of Men’s Singles with Chloe Le Tissier into Quarter Finals of Ladies Singles.
- Matt Haynes & Jordan Trebert, together with Paul Le Tocq & Ove Svejstrup into Men’s Doubles Quarter Final.
- Maxine Fitzgerald & Emily Trebert together with Elena Johnson & Chloe Le Tissier into Women’s Doubles Quarter Final.
- Jordan Trebert & Chloe Le Tissier, together with Ove Svejstrup & Elena Johnson into Mixed Doubles Quarter Final.
BASKETBALL
There was good news in the men’s basketball, where Guernsey dominated to defeat Froya 84-45 and book their place in the semi finals:
FT: @gsybasketball 84-45 Froya. Guernsey mens are in the semi finals! #islandgames2017 @islandfm pic.twitter.com/jXAjhNxNUZ
— Jonny Freeman (@jfreeman_93) June 28, 2017
Great scenes at the end of the game @gsybasketball#islandgames2017@islandfmpic.twitter.com/8kHe1i6TWf
— Jonny Freeman (@jfreeman_93) June 28, 2017
VOLLEYBALL
After a difficult week, Guernsey’s volleyballers had a good day! Guernsey Ladies finished their group with a 3-2 win over hosts Gotland, meanwhile Guernsey Men started the 7/8/9 play off with a 3-1 win over the Cayman Islands:
@guernseyiga have also been at volleyball this morning where Guernsey Ladies triumphed over hosts Gotland 3-2 in a cracking game pic.twitter.com/zxKihNCtKL
— Karen Archenoul (@Bucky905) June 28, 2017
GUERNSEY MEDALS SUMMARY (no medals for Alderney or Sark today)
GOLD (2)
Tom Hollingsworth – Mens 200m Backstroke
Mile Munro – Mens 100m Freestyle
SILVER (6)
Lisa Gray – Womens Recurve Head to Head Archery
Zoe Gray – Womens Compound Head to Head Archery
Sarah Mercier – Womens 5,000m
Ben Lowndes – Mens 100m Individual Medley
Miles Munro – Mens 50m Butterfly
Mens 4 x 100m Individual Medley
BRONZE (5)
Chantelle Goubert – Womens Recurve Head to Head Archery
Louise Perrio – Womens 5,000m
Team Guernsey – Womens Road Race Cycling
Jonathan Beck – Mens 100m Freestyle
Women’s 4 x 100m Freestyle Relay
