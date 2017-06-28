Island Games: Day 4 Roundup

Guernsey remain third in the Island Games medal table, after another day of success and medal wins. A total of 17 gold, 23 silver and 16 bronze leaves the island’s sporting stars in a strong position.

Here’s a sport by sport look back at today at the Games:

SWIMMING

The golden moments came in the pool, where Miles Munro took home a 1st and a 2nd in his finals:

GOLD & BRONZE: Miles Munro wins the Mens 100m Freestyle with Jonathan Beck finished 3rd. — Island FM (@islandfm) June 28, 2017

However once again the top accolade went to Tom Hollingsworth, who clinched another gold for Team Guernsey. He spoke to our reporter Jonny Freeman following tonight’s action:

GOLD: Tom Hollingsworth adds to his growing medal tally as he wins the Mens 200m Backstroke. — Island FM (@islandfm) June 28, 2017

These were the pick of some of the other swimming results:

Ben Lowndes gained a silver in the Men’s 100m Individual Medley

Men’s 4 x 100m Individual Medley gained a silver

Jonathan Beck was awarded a bronze in the Men’s 100m Freestyle

Women’s 4 x 100m Freestyle Relay gained a bronze

Robyn Le Friec came 4th in Women’s 400m Freestyle

Olly Nightingale finished 4th in Men’s 200m Backstroke

Courtney Butcher finished 4th in Women’s 50m Freestyle

Courtney Butcher finished 4th and Tatiana Tostevin 5th in Women’s 200m Backstroke

ATHLETICS

Elsewhere at the athletics, there were a number of important moments in today’s action:

Josh Allaway qualified for the 100m final

Hannah Lesbirel qualified for the 200m final but Jasmine Norman misses out

Peter Curr and Teddy Le-Clerc both through to 400m final

Rebecca Toll into 800m final but Eliza Mason failed to qualify

Richard Bartram into 1,500m final but Ed Mason out

Both Men & Women 4 x 400m Relay sides through to final

Charmain Johnson of Alderney came 7th in the Womens High Jump

Daniel Galpin finished 8th and David Emery 10th in the mens 5,000m final

James Bougourd 5th in the Javelin final.

But the big talking points of the day on the track came via the medal winners. Sarah Mercier finished 2nd and Louise Perrio 3rd in the women’s 5,000m final, in a race won in an Island Games Record time.

They gave us their reaction post race:

SILVER & BRONZE: Sarah Mercier & Louise Perrio in the 5000m! New IG record for Anna Tate from Orkney for Gold #islandgames2017 @islandfm pic.twitter.com/O6wlnBqxzu — Jonny Freeman (@jfreeman_93) June 28, 2017

CYCLING

In the cycling, Team Guernsey finished in bronze medal position in the women’s Road Race cycling:

Bronze medalists in the team road race #TeamGuernsey pic.twitter.com/aBkQKR03vc — GIGA (@guernseyiga) June 28, 2017

Jo Watts was 4th in the womens’ Individual Road Race with Karina Bowie 12th, Charlotte Le Lievre 16th and Danielle Hanley 20th.

Simon Campbell was 16th in the men’s race, Jack Hoskins 19th and Matthew Osborne 22nd of the Guernsey finishers. Guernsey Men finished 5th in the Team Race.

GOLF

Today proved to be a tough one for the Bailiwick’s golfers. Steve Mahy and Jack Mitchell are the best placed Guernsey men after day 2 in joint 21st, whilst Peter Cunningham is Alderney’s leading golfer in 36th.

Di Aitchinson is the leading lady in 12th. The men are 9th in the team event and the ladies 6th.

However at the course, there was a lighter moment, where a certain Sir Richard Collas, none other than the Bailiff of Guernsey, helped out with a bit of a problem:

SHOOTING

In the shooting, a number of events took place but there wasn’t as much success as in recent days:

Rebecca Margetts was 4th and Nikki Trebert 5th in ISSF 25m Sport Pistol women.

Paul Guillou was 16th in ISSF 25m Centrefire Men

Matthew Guille & Lee Roussell 4th in ISSF 300m Centrefire Prone Rifle

Nikki Trebert was 7th in ISSF 10m Air Pistol Women

Andrea Guillou was 5th in ISSF 50m Prone Smallbore Rifle Team

Lee Roussel and Matthew Guille were 5th in ISSF 50m Prone Smallbore Rifle Team

With the Guernsey team in a nearby room as we and other islands await the results of the 10m Air Pistol final #islandgames2017@islandfmpic.twitter.com/MhvyMp8caP — Jonny Freeman (@jfreeman_93) June 28, 2017

ARCHERY

The medals and good performances continue to rain in for Guernsey’s archers:

SILVER & BRONZE: Lisa Gray takes Silver and Chantelle Goubert with the Bronze in the Womens Recurve Head to Head Archery. — Island FM (@islandfm) June 28, 2017

Below is a full roundup of some of the sport’s results:

Michael Marquand was 4th in the Compound head to head,

Jason Clarke and Jason Le Page both went out in the Quarter Finals of the mens recurve

Sark’s Kevin Adams lost in last 16 of mens recurve and Sark’s Elizabeth Norwich went out in the last 32 of the womens recurve.

TABLE TENNIS

A number of Guernsey table tennis players have made it through to the next stage of the individual competitions.

Garry Dodd, Josh Stacey and Lawrence Stacey have all come through their groups to play in the men’s singles main event. However there’s no place for Ben Foss, who narrowly missed out on countback.

In the women’s draw, Dawn Morgan, Sam Kershaw, Charlotte Casey and Daisy Kershaw have all made it through to the main women’s singles main event.

TENNIS

More knockout matches took place in the tennis today.

Patrick Ogier is into the semi finals of the Men’s singles and Jo Dyer is in the semi finals of the Ladies’ singles. Pat Ogier and Nico Robinson are into the quarter finals of the Men’s doubles.

BADMINTON

In the Badminton, a number of knockout matches have been taking place:

Jordan Trebert and Paul Le Tocq both into Quarter Finals of Men’s Singles with Chloe Le Tissier into Quarter Finals of Ladies Singles.

Matt Haynes & Jordan Trebert, together with Paul Le Tocq & Ove Svejstrup into Men’s Doubles Quarter Final.

Maxine Fitzgerald & Emily Trebert together with Elena Johnson & Chloe Le Tissier into Women’s Doubles Quarter Final.

Jordan Trebert & Chloe Le Tissier, together with Ove Svejstrup & Elena Johnson into Mixed Doubles Quarter Final.

BASKETBALL

There was good news in the men’s basketball, where Guernsey dominated to defeat Froya 84-45 and book their place in the semi finals:

VOLLEYBALL

After a difficult week, Guernsey’s volleyballers had a good day! Guernsey Ladies finished their group with a 3-2 win over hosts Gotland, meanwhile Guernsey Men started the 7/8/9 play off with a 3-1 win over the Cayman Islands:

@guernseyiga have also been at volleyball this morning where Guernsey Ladies triumphed over hosts Gotland 3-2 in a cracking game pic.twitter.com/zxKihNCtKL — Karen Archenoul (@Bucky905) June 28, 2017

GUERNSEY MEDALS SUMMARY (no medals for Alderney or Sark today)

GOLD (2)

Tom Hollingsworth – Mens 200m Backstroke

Mile Munro – Mens 100m Freestyle

SILVER (6)

Lisa Gray – Womens Recurve Head to Head Archery

Zoe Gray – Womens Compound Head to Head Archery

Sarah Mercier – Womens 5,000m

Ben Lowndes – Mens 100m Individual Medley

Miles Munro – Mens 50m Butterfly

Mens 4 x 100m Individual Medley

BRONZE (5)

Chantelle Goubert – Womens Recurve Head to Head Archery

Louise Perrio – Womens 5,000m

Team Guernsey – Womens Road Race Cycling

Jonathan Beck – Mens 100m Freestyle

Women’s 4 x 100m Freestyle Relay

For more updates head to our Facebook and Twitter pages and make sure you tune in to our special Island Games bulletins throughout the day.