Island Politicians Collaborate On Brexit

Brexit will be the focus of discussions between Guernsey and Jersey’s Home Affairs politicians.

Deputy Mary Lowe and Deputy Kristina Moore are meeting tomorrow to look at how the Channel Islands can continue working together.

With potential changes on the way as the UK goes through the process of leaving the European Union, both politicians want to make sure the Crown Dependencies’ interests are protected.

Guernsey’s President of the Committee for Home Affairs says the discussions will reinforce the Policy and Resources Plan’s aim to keep the Bailiwick safe and secure.

Deputy Mary Lowe believes this is a great opportunity to ensure public services across the Channel Islands are delivered efficiently throughout Brexit.