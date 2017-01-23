Island Wide Rubbish Collection Dismissed

The Parishes could resist any attempt to launch island wide rubbish collections.

They are currently organised by the Douzaines and St Peter Port’s Senior Constable says that has always worked well in his opinion.

Last week, Deputy Charles Parkinson suggested Guernsey’s proposed new waste strategy may work better, and be cheaper, if we had island wide collections.

However, Dennis Le Moignan, disagrees. He thinks it is better handled on a Parish basis as they’ve all negotiated their own prices and contracts:

“Four years ago they asked us and all of the parishes rejected it. I am still of the same opinion and I have serious doubts the parishes would change their mind. I’d very dubious of handing it over control, especially to the States. Could they handle it?”