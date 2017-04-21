Island Wide Voting Concerns Raised

More concerns are being raised about the possibility of island wide voting being introduced in Guernsey.

With a debate on the proposed referendum likely to take place this June, supporters are gearing up for a fight to scrap the island’s political districts.

The President of the Policy and Resources Committee, Deputy Gavin St Pier, has told Island FM that her needs convincing it would work though.

He thinks that island wide voting would lead to some form of party politics:

“I supported it the last time it came before the States, a proposition which the States Assembly and Constitution Committee are now acting on. However, what I have said is that I have some concerns about whether a pure island wide vote is practical.”

Deputy St Pier is worried some politicians could be elected on very small mandates:

We’re likely to find out more about the proposals for the referendum next month.

