Island Wide Voting Meeting Announced

It’s been announced a public meeting on Island Wide Voting is to take place on Thursday.

The States Assembly and Constitution Committee’s putting on the event at Les Cotils to explain its proposals for a referendum.

The public will have the opportunity to question the SACC President, Deputy Matt Fallaize, about the plans for the proposed referendum.

Those in the committee are recommending that the electorate should be asked to decide between five options, as set out in its propositions and policy letter.

These proposals will then be debated by deputies in the States meeting on Wednesday 21st June, as part of plans entitled ‘Referendum on Guernsey’s voting system’.

SACC is proposing any vote is held using preferential and transferable voting (known as the Alternative Vote or Instant Run-Off) to determine which of the options is the most favoured and produce a clear result.

A referendum could be held in the summer of 2018, so anyone who’d like to find out more information is invited to the Harry Bounds Room at Les Cotils this Thursday at 7pm.