Island Wide Voting Referendum Talks

Steps are being taken towards a referendum on Island Wide Voting in Guernsey. The States Assembley and Constitution Committee is planning to bring details on a referendum back to the chamber for debate before this summer.

Any changes to the electoral system here would then be in place for the next general election in 2020.

The Committee has suggested we could decide between up to five different options for how the system would work. To allow for our own personal choice, we will get as many options as possible.

However, much like Brexit, any referendum on Island Wide Voting would not be legally binding. The Chairman of the SACC does hope that the States would respect the outcome of the referendum and the wishes of the public.

Deputy Matt Fallaize says that’s very important: