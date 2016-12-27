Islanders Asked Not To Waste

If you’re drowning in waste this Christmas, you’re not alone.

The Waste and Prevention says we generate more rubbish at this time of year than any other.

Most can be recycled and a lot of the leftover foods can also be reused.

Tina Norman-Ross said there are tips at gov.gg for keeping on top of it all.

”It certainly does create a lot of rubbish. Very busy time for everybody and we do create an awful lot of waste which we obviously really want people to think about, and disposing of it appropriately.”

”If you have got lots of leftovers we’ve got some great recipes on LoveFoodHateWaste.gg, so please come and have a look at site and get some ideas on what to do with left over turkey and all the trimmings.”