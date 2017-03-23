Islands To Celebrate Heritage Together

All of the Channel Islands will be working together during the Heritage Festival.

There are hundreds of tours and talks taking place in Guernsey, Jersey, Alderney and Sark to celebrate our history.

Helene Turner from Alderney Tourism believes the campaign will be very successful.

She says there will be something on offer for all interests:

“We’ve very much tried to keep a lot of events family-friendly, to allow all of us to explore our history and explore what happened.

We’ve got talks throughout the festival on topics including the Alderney Bayeux Tapestry and other things, so there’s loads going on.”

Lydia Bourne from Sark Tourism says there’s plenty going on in her island too:

“The Heritage Museum has a host of archaeological finds, a beautifully restored Cider Press Museum and there’s also a lot of events looking back at the Occupation.”

The festival will be running from Saturday 8th April to Wednesday 10th May.

For more information click here.