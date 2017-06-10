Issues With Alderney Medevac Service

Manpower issues are causing problems for Alderney’s medevac services.

The States of Guernsey and Aurigny say they are working together to resolve the issues. Aurigny is short staffed at the moment meaning it can’t provide the agreed level of cover out of hours when both Guernsey and Alderney airports are closed.

To understand the scale of this issue – there were 66 medevacs from Alderney last year but only five of those were out of hours.

We’re told steps are being taken to resolve these temporary staffing issues and until that is sorted out there are contingencies measures in place. The following are all available for emergencies in the island:

Flying Christine (undergoing maintenance until mid-June).

RNLI.

UK Coastguard.

French authorities.

Private charter.

Chairman of the Alderney Liaison Group, Deputy Al Brouard, released the following statement:

‘Until recently Aurigny has utilised eight sets of crews to cover the Alderney route including the medevac service. Previously, by demonstrating the infrequency of out of hours medevac call- outs, Aurigny had negotiated an agreement with the Civil Aviation Authority allowing crews finishing their shift at 6.30pm to be put on standby between 8pm and 5am to ensure cover in case of an emergency call-out. However, following a review of crew fatigue arrangements the CAA recently withdrew this concession.

‘Unfortunately, it emerged this week that a range of staffing issues, including recruitment, sickness and pilot training, has led to insufficient crew numbers to provide the agreed level of out of hours cover.

‘The States of Guernsey has worked with Aurigny to try and find a successful solution to these temporary staffing issues, and conversations will take place with Alderney imminently – as soon as permanents arrangements are confirmed – regarding a revised long-term model going forward. This is a transferred service and we take our responsibility to the people of Alderney very seriously.

‘During this difficult period Aurigny has committed on a best endeavours basis to secure crew out of hours where the medical condition has been deemed as level 1 or level 2, which are serious emergencies. As such Aurigny will continue to be the first port of call for out of hours transfers during June for patients in critical need of medical support. Should this be needed, such action may have a knock-on effect on the next day’s scheduled Alderney-Guernsey service. But this issue must clearly be the priority and we apologise in advance for any disruption should it occur.

‘However, in the event that Aurigny is unable to secure a crew during such a medical emergency, the States of Guernsey has agreed contingencies with other authorities that could be called on to ensure the necessary patient transfer takes place. While not ideal, I hope Alderney residents take some comfort in this and the knowledge that these issues are temporary, whilst a long-term solution to earlier concerns is being addressed as a priority.’