Jake Coates Wins Pride Of Britain Award

A young widower has been honoured for the fundraising efforts he and his late wife have gone to.

Jake Coates, who has family links to Guernsey, won the Pride of Britain fundraising award last night.

His award win comes just months after his wife Emmy sadly died of cancer.

Our @ITV Fundraiser of the Year is the amazing Jake Coates #PrideofBritain pic.twitter.com/4ibVX4nW6P — Pride of Britain (@PrideOfBritain) October 30, 2017

To date this remarkable couple have raised over £142,000 for @royalmarsden #PrideofBritain — Pride of Britain (@PrideOfBritain) October 30, 2017

Jake enters to a standing ovation #PrideOfBritain pic.twitter.com/A1GCAPntNR — Pride of Britain (@PrideOfBritain) October 30, 2017

Vic Groves had also been shortlisted for it for his fundraising efforts in memory of his daughter Sarah.

Vic found out he’d been nominated earlier this month, so he was in London for last night’s ceremony.