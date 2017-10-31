Jake Coates Wins Pride Of Britain Award

Jake Coates was given the special award in a ceremony in London last night (Credit: Pride of Britain)

A young widower has been honoured for the fundraising efforts he and his late wife have gone to.

Jake Coates, who has family links to Guernsey, won the Pride of Britain fundraising award last night.

His award win comes just months after his wife Emmy sadly died of cancer.

Vic Groves had also been shortlisted for it for his fundraising efforts in memory of his daughter Sarah.

Vic found out he’d been nominated earlier this month, so he was in London for last night’s ceremony.

