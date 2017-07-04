Jellyfish Advice Issued

Jellyfish have been spotted on the west coast of Guernsey, at Cobo and Grandes Rocques.

The species hasn’t been confirmed yet but it is likely to be Blue of Compass Jellyfish.

Experts say they shouldn’t be touched even though they are mainly harmless. If you do get stung you should ask a GP or pharmacist for advice.

A spokesperson from the States of Guernsey issued more information in the following statement:

“Agriculture, Countryside and Land Management Services (ACLMS) have received reports that jellyfish have been seen on the west coast at Cobo and Grandes Rocques. The species has not been confirmed but the descriptions provided indicate the jellyfish seen are likely to be Blue Jellyfish Cyanea lamarkii and Compass Jellyfish Chrysaora hysoscella.

Blue Jellyfish can grow to approximately 30cm and have a bell shaped body through which blue radial lines can be seen. Compass Jellyfish are variable in colour but usually have a pale umbrella- shaped bell with brown markings; they are often slightly smaller than Blue Jellyfish, although can also grow to approximately 30cm.

Many species of jellyfish are largely harmless and are often attractive but should not be touched if people come across any in the sea or on the beach. It is rare for the poisonous Portuguese Man-of- War jellyfish, distinguished by its blue air-filled ‘fin’, to be found on Guernsey, the last one was found on Portelet in 2007.

As a precaution ACLMS advise that beachgoers do not touch any jellyfish they may find on the beach. People are recommended to seek the advice of their GP or pharmacist if they are concerned after being stung by jellyfish.”

More information on the jellyfish species found around the British Isles can be found on the Marine Conservation Society’s website.