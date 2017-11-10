Jersey Hosting British-Irish Summit

Deputy Gavin St Pier is representing Guernsey at the 29th British-Irish Council Summit, being held in Guernsey.

The meeting is being chaired by Jersey’s Chief Minister, Senator Ian Gorst and attended by Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon, and Welsh First Minister Carwyn Jones.

The Council was formed in 1998 as part of the Good Friday Agreement, and has been held across the British Isles every year since.

It is the fourth time Jersey has hosted the talks.

Though the main theme is creative industries, discussions on other political developments are likely too – including Brexit, and the lack of a Northern Irish executive.

Attendees:

The Irish Government will be led by An Taoiseach, Leo Varadkar, TD;

The UK Government will be led by the Secretaary of State for Northern Ireland, Rt Hon. James Brokenshire, MP;

The Scottish Government will be led by RT Hon. Nicola Sturgeon, MSP;

The Welsh Government will be led by Rt Hon. Carwyn Jones, AM;

The Government of Guernsey will be led by Deputy Gavin St Pier;

The Isle of Man Government will be led by Hon. Howard Quayle, MHK.