Jersey Live Cancelled

There will be no more Jersey Live festivals.

The organisers say after 13 years they are going out on a high after the 2016 event and there won’t be any more planned.

Over the years, it has grown to become arguably the Channel Islands’ biggest music festival.

The event’s Twitter page had been indicating that ticket sales may begin soon, but now we know that won’t be happening this year.

Our #jerseylive2017 Facebook event page is live, tell us who you want to see next year! 👉 https://t.co/KknCXzGiwK pic.twitter.com/mKYZWpz93j — Jersey Live 2017 (@JerseyLiveHQ) September 8, 2016

The Jersey Live bosses have thanked everyone who has supported them over the last 13 years but say “Unfortunately, there will not be a Jersey Live in 2017.”

They say Jersey Live 2016 was in fact the last and the two founder promoters have decided to work on separate projects now.

Warren Le Sueur and Warren Holt have brought some huge names to the Channel Islands including Disclosure, Sigma, Madness, Ed Sheeran, Paul Weller, Biffy Clyro and Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds.

For more on this story, Island FM’s News Editor, Laura Clayton, has this report: