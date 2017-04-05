Jersey Murder Investigation Underway

Police in Jersey are continuing to investigate the ‘suspicious death’ of a woman in St Helier.

Officers have confirmed that a 57-year-old man arrested on suspicion of murder yesterday was known to the woman who died.

Investigators in the island are “keeping an open mind” about how the woman died, but add that there is “no suggestion of a threat to the wider community”.

Jersey Police Superintendent, Stewart Gull, says a major incident room has been set up as their enquiries continue:

“This is the very early stages of the investigation. We’re not clear in how the victim exactly met the circumstances of her death at the moment, so work is ongoing in our enquiries at this stage.”

Officers say they’re not yet in a position to identify the victim, as they continue to support her family.