Jersey Politician Holding Democracy Events

A Jersey politician is in the Bailiwick for two debates on the state of democracy in the Channel Islands.

Deputy Sam Mezec is putting on an event at the Wicked Wolf tomorrow night – and at Alderney’s Island Hall on Thursday.

Deputy Mezec heads up Reform Jersey – who claim to be the island’s only party of politicians.

They were recently at the centre of a movement to get Senator Phillip Ozouf to resign from his position as Assistant Chief Minister, following a scandal surrounding Jersey’s Innovation Fund.

This week he wants to inspire the public here to challenge those in authority too:

“In Jersey, there is a widespread feeling that the government does not work for ordinary people, is completely out of touch with the public and too beholden to vested interests. I know that many people in Guernsey, Alderney and Sark feel that their governments are the same and many Channel Islanders are crying out for change, but it’s falling on deaf ears from our current political leaders.”

I don’t believe that any of our Island’s governments are demonstrating a proper commitment to true democracy and I want to encourage all Channel Islanders to get politically active and demand much better from our governments.

The people of Alderney showed at their last election that you can achieve change if you engage with the political process and are prepared to punish failing politicians at the ballot box. I hope that these meetings will inspire more Islanders to get involved in political campaigns, form political parties and start working towards the change our Islands so desperately need.”

Deputy Mezec is hoping to hold an event in Sark next month too. There are more details on Facebook.