JESCC Overspends Budget

Guernsey’s Joint Emergency Services Control Centre overspent its budget by £159,000 last year.

It had an allocated budget of £951,000 for 2016 but it actually cost £1.1million to run JESCC.

The Committee for Home Affairs says higher staff costs is one of the reasons for the higher than expected costs.

The Joint Emergency Services Call Centre was launched in March 2015, to bring together all of Guernsey’s emergency services in one call centre. We’re told it ‘is thought to be the first control centre in the world that handles command and control functions for four emergency services – police, ambulance, fire and coastguard’.

A number of teething issues were identified when JESCC first opened. These included problems with staff working conditions.

Mark Lempriere, the Chief Secretary to the Committee for Home Affairs, has said:

‘…as we have acknowledged publicly on multiple occasions over the last two years, teething problems were anticipated and these have been compounded by a lack of staff stability, as a result of a wide variety of reasons, and difficulties recruiting.

When developing the centre there was no tried and tested model on which to base its operation. What we have learned over the last two years is that the terms and conditions of the valuable staff working in the centre were not as good as they could have been in order for the model to be as robust as possible. This has led to staff routinely having to work overtime, which not only increased costs, but also put a strain on their work/life balance.

In consultation with staff, we have reworked the terms and conditions to address this. These changes have resulted in the basic wage being increased to what we consider to be a more appropriate level for the responsibility of the role, combined with a 42-hour working week rather than the previous 37.5-hours. This will reduce the amount of overtime needing to be worked and improve the work/ life balance’.

Mr Lempriere says the it has become clear ‘the original predicted budget for JESCC was set artificially low, so whilst the steps we have taken should stabilise costs, improve staffing issues and put less strain on our employees, we are also in discussions with Policy & Resources about the centre’s budget.’

The statement says it is expected that JESCC will also overspend its budget by a similar amount in 2017, due to higher than budgeted for staff costs. we’re told an improvement plan has been put in place ‘in order to stabilise costs and provide a more robust operating model for the centre going forward’.

During it’s first two years in operation JESCC has won some praise. It was given a National IT Industry Award and delegates visiting from as far afield as Australia who are planning to replicate the local model.