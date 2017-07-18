Jet Set To Return To Service

Aurigny’s Jet has been repaired and should be back in service this morning.

It was damaged during an incident on the runway at Gatwick on Sunday but has already been fixed.

Aurigny has apologised for the disruption over the last few days, which included delays caused after another airline’s plane burst a tyre on the runway at Gatwick yesterday afternoon.

AURIGNY STATEMENT

A spokesman released the following statement on Monday:

“We can confirm the Jet aircraft has been repaired at Gatwick Airport. We expect to have the aircraft back in Guernsey later today (Monday 17th July) and we are hopeful it will return to service tomorrow.

We would like to thank all our customers for bearing with us during this disruption. We’d also like to thank our staff for all their hard work, in trying to keep the disruption to an absolute minimum.

Today we have been able to charter a Boeing 737-300 from Titan Airways, to help cover the Gatwick service and expect to get everyone where they need to be.

We sincerely apologise for the inconvenience this has caused.”