Jewellers Win National Award

A Guernsey jewellers has won a coverted national award.

Ray & Scott Ltd’s been named Watch Retailer of the Year at the UK Jewellery Awards, which took place at the London Hilton.

The UK Jewellery Awards are very much admired and relevant in the jewellery and retail industry, providing industry recognition.

The judging panel praised the business and its staff for their enthusiasm, professionalism and continuing to evolve in a very competitive market.

Martin Search, Managing Director, Ray & Scott Ltd, said:

“The 25th anniversary edition of the industry’s leading awards event, has been nothing short of phenomenal. A fantastic accolade to win Watch Retailer of the Year!

My team and I are extremely grateful to our loyal customers, friends, colleagues and, more importantly, the industry.”