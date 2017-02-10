‘Joey’s World’ Gets The Go-Ahead

Plans to build a ‘Joey’s World’ at Oatlands have been approved.

The Village owners wanted to create a play barn which the iconic yellow plane could live in, as the focal point of a children’s play area.

The States Development and Planning Authority has approved the plans which can be found here.

It means a two storey playbarn with a covered play area with other facilities will be built to the east of the current visitor attractions. Joey will be kept under cover to protect him from the elements and there will be other play equipment for children.

It’s part of wider plans to create an improved experience at Oatlands for visitors and local families.