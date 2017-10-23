British & German Armistice Day Service Planned

A joint service is to be held to honour deceased British and German service personnel on Armistice Day this year.

The St Peter Port Constables and the German Honorary Consul to Guernsey are organising it.

There’s previously been an informal service held at the Military Cemetery at Fort George on Armistice Day, but this year it will be a more formal ‘Combined Nations Armistice Day Service’.

The planned joint service has been described to us as a ‘small but dignified service’ to ‘remember and commemorate the important date’ as well as to ‘recognise the importance of reconciliation’.

We’re told it has the blessing of Guernsey’s Royal British Legion.

Major Bob Place, head of the Royal British Legion in Guernsey, says:

‘Armistice Day is commemorated around the world on 11 November, marking the armistice signed between the Allies and Germany at the end of World War 1.

Our Military Cemetery at Fort George is the final resting place for a combination of nationalities, including both British and German servicemen, so we felt it would be fitting to formalise a commemorative service that reflects this.’

The event has been co-organised by the St Peter Port Senior Constable, Dennis Le Moignan, who says:

‘We will be holding a small but dignified service that remembers and commemorates not only an important date, but also recognises the importance of reconciliation, which is reflected so well in our Military Cemetery, where former enemies now lie alongside each other in their final, peaceful resting place.’

In a statement from the Honorary Consul in Guernsey of the Federal Republic of Germany, it says everyone is welcome to attend the event:

‘All are invited and welcome to participate in the service, which starts at 11am. Anyone attending is requested

to be present by 10:50am.

Parking will be limited at Fort George, so please use Fermain Road or Rue du Putron.’