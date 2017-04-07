Justice Minister Visits Bailiwick

The UK’s Justice Minister has committed to protecting the Bailiwick’s interests throughout Brexit.

He’s been in Guernsey for talks with various politicians, to get a feel for the islands and understand more about the current issues they are facing.

Delighted to be on official Ministerial visit to the Bailiwick of Guernsey. Great welcome. — Sir Oliver Heald MP (@OliverHealdMP) April 6, 2017

Sir Oliver Heald QC MP, Minister of State at the Ministry of Justice, believes strong trading and a proper replacement for Protocol Three is vital for all concerned:

“We in the UK Government take our responsibility in respect of the islands very seriously and my visit has been a useful opportunity to gain a valuable insight into government priorities.

I leave with a better understanding of the range of domestic and international challenges that the islands are faced with. It has also been an opportunity to identify areas in which we can strengthen our relationship, particularly as we approach the negotiation period of the UK’s withdrawal from the EU.”

As part of his trip, Sir Oliver is in Sark today, for talks with Conseillers and other high profile officials in the island.

He’s due to attend a ‘vin d’honneur’ in the Island Hall, which is open to all people there.

Despite some concerns surrounding Sark’s political system, he feels there’s a lot of good things to discuss, as well as other important issues:

The Seigneur, Major Christopher Beaumont said he is delighted to welcome the Minister on his first visit to the Island to meet with the Conseillers of Chief Pleas as well as the wider community of Sark:

“There is an important relationship between Chief Pleas and the UK Government and more generally between Sark and the British Crown”.

Conseiller Charles Maitland, Chairman of the Policy and Performance Committee said:

“We are very pleased that Sir Oliver is visiting Sark as Minister responsible for the Crown Dependencies and that he is accompanied by His Excellency the Lieutenant-Governor Vice Admiral Sir Ian Corder. This visit provides an opportunity for the Minister to learn about developments since Lord Faulks’s visit in June 2014, in particular highlighting progress made in securing Sark’s future, and the work the government needs to do to address the recent uncontested elections.”

Earlier this week, Sir Oliver wasn’t able to make it to Alderney as planned, as the plane he was meant to be on suffered technical problems

Some were disappointed that trip didn’t go ahead, including the President of the States of Alderney, Stuart Trought:

However the UK politician wants to reassure the people of Alderney that he will visit soon – and is aware of their concerns: