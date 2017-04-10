‘Kids Fly Free’ This Easter With Blue Islands

‘Kids Fly Free’ with Blue Islands during the Easter holidays. The free flights are being offered on inter-island routes between the 10th and 21st April.

They’ll be free for those aged between two and fifteen, with the airline covering taxes and other charges too. It’s one young person per one normal fare paying passenger.

The free flights are available between today and the end of next week and you can book by calling the Blue Islands Customer Care Team on 01234 589200. Alternatively you can head to www.blueislands.com/kff.

The CEO of Blue Islands, Rob Veron, released this statement:

‘Whether a day return or a short break, if you haven’t made plans this Easter, our free inter-island flights for kids provide a fantastic last-minute option for families to save money and explore their neighbouring island. Our Kids Fly Free flights are just that, totally free, we’re even covering taxes and charges!’

‘Easter includes two public holidays therefore this offer is a great way for families to fly to Guernsey or Jersey and enjoy quality time together.’