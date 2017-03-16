La Houguette Primary School Praised

A good and satisfactory verdict has been given to La Houguette Primary School in its latest report. This follows an independent inspection having been carried out by three HM Inspectors.

The following evaluations were made during the three days the inspectors spent at the school:

‘A particular strength of the school is the variety of wider opportunities planned and provided by school staff, partners and the Parent Teacher Association which enrich children’s learning. For example the strong focus on children planting and growing their own vegetables is helping them to develop a better understanding of where their food comes from. The headteacher recognises the central importance of the school in the community and has worked very hard since his appointment to foster and develop very positive community links.’

A number of key strengths and areas of improvement were highlighted in the report.

The report highlights dynamic leadership, respectful students, outstanding experiences and strong engagement with parents as particular strengths the school has. It also says the school is always seeking the views of the school community to help inform change.

The school does, however, need to focus on a few areas of weakness. Work needs to be done on more focused improvement action points to clearly point the school in the right direction. Leadership at all levels needs to be continuously developed, as does the depth of learning in all lessons.

President of the Committee for Education, Sport & Culture, Deputy Paul Le Pelley has congratulated the school on it’s positive report.

‘On behalf of the Committee I would like to say a huge well done to the staff, children and wider community at La Houguette Primary,’ said Deputy Le Pelley.

‘The inspectors have clearly identified that La Houguette is a school determined to build on the improvements already made and that they have a plan in place to do this. I was particularly heartened to hear about La Houguette’s focus on promoting health and wellbeing and the fact that staff are alert to the social and emotional needs of children and any potential barriers to their learning.’

You can read the full report here.