La Mare Primary Gets ‘Outstanding’ Review

The experience children have at La Mare de Carteret Primary school has been described as outstanding. This was highlighted in an inspection report published today.

The school was judged on six categories and was awarded excellent status for four and very good for two. You can see this below:

Improvements In Performance – Very Good

Learner’s Experiences – Excellent

Teaching For Effective Learning – Very Good

Meeting Learning Needs – Excellent

Improvement Through Self-Evaluation – Excellent

Leadership Of Improvement And Change – Excellent

The independent inspection was carried out by a team of professionals from Education Scotland. They spent three days in the school, scrutinising the areas noted above. Leadership at the school was highly praised, specifically the drive of Headteacher Kim Hutchinson, she released this statement:

‘I am absolutely delighted with our school inspection . For me it has highlighted how my exceptionally caring and committed staff work tirelessly to provide a first class learning experience for all our children. Their professionalism is outstanding’.

President of the Committee for Education, Sport & Culture, Deputy Paul Le Pelly has since congratulated the school on its success:

‘On behalf of the Committee I would like to say a huge well done to the staff, children and wider community at La Mare de Carteret Primary. Their hard work and commitment has been recognised and acknowledged by the independent inspectors. To achieve one judgement of excellent would be cause for celebration but to achieve four is truly outstanding. It is especially heartening to see how the whole school has worked together and embraced its improvement journey since its last inspection in 2012 to become the sector leading institution that it is’.

You can read the full report here.