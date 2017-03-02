Ladies’ Muratti Definitely Not Going Ahead

We’ve had confirmation that the Ladies’ Muratti definitely won’t continue this year. The Guernsey Football Association says it doesn’t have enough suitably qualified players, in a statement released yesterday.

The Inter-Insular Football Committee has confirmed that the GFA cannot bring together a team in accordance with the rules. The specifics being that the competition needs to be confined to natives and non-native residents playing association football for a domestic club affiliate d to the Guernsey or Jersey FAs. A player also needs to be 16 years of age or older.

Guernsey’s senior women players will therefore not be taking on Jersey in the annual showdown. This is despite a group of Hampshire affiliated Ormer FC players coming forward to sign for Guernsey FA teams.

The GFA is now working towards a series of age group inter-insulars that’ll replace the Trophy match. It’ll also be looking for senior football opportunities during the year.

The GFA Chief Executive, Gary Roberts, released this statement:

‘There was a hope that the match could be played this season, but the reality is without a local competition in place we were not able to satisfy the Inter-Insular rules, and there is now no prospect of the GFA achieving that.’