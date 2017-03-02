Ladies’ Muratti Definitely Not Going Ahead

2nd March 2017

We’ve had confirmation that the Ladies’ Muratti definitely won’t continue this year. The Guernsey Football Association says it doesn’t have enough suitably qualified players, in a statement released yesterday.

The Inter-Insular Football Committee has confirmed that the GFA cannot bring together a team in accordance with the rules. The specifics being that the competition needs to be confined to natives and non-native residents playing association football for a domestic club affiliateGFAd to the Guernsey or Jersey FAs. A player also needs to be 16 years of age or older.

Guernsey’s senior women players will therefore not be taking on Jersey in the annual showdown. This is despite a group of Hampshire affiliated Ormer FC players coming forward to sign for Guernsey FA teams.

The GFA is now working towards a series of age group inter-insulars that’ll replace the Trophy match. It’ll also be looking for senior football opportunities during the year.

The GFA Chief Executive, Gary Roberts, released this statement:

‘There was a hope that the match could be played this season, but the reality is without a local competition in place we were not able to satisfy the Inter-Insular rules, and there is now no prospect of the GFA achieving that.’

