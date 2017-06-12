L’Ancresse Beach Up For Discussion

Two public meetings are being held today, to discuss plans for the managed realignment of the beach at L’Ancresse East.

A million pounds could be spent on a managed realignment of the beach which could see L’Ancresse East return to a more natural beach state.

That would be similar to its condition before the German Occupying Forces had an anti tank wall built during the Occupation.

Today’s meetings will see experts explain what is planned and what impact it could have on the surrounding area including the kiosk and nearby pre-Martello tower.

There is some opposition to the plans which will be discussed later today, at the two meetings which are open to everyone.

Anyone interested in the changes can head to St Sampson’s High at 4pm this afternoon or 7.30pm tonight.