L’Ancresse Plans Scrutinised

The plans for the managed realignment of L’Ancresse East have come under public scrutiny.

Two meetings yesterday saw a number of questions asked about the proposals for removing the German built anti tank wall, the new structures designed to reshape and protect the beach, the kiosk and the new high water mark:

‘Some uncertainties inevitably’ with how coast will respond to planned managed realignment at L’ancresse east @islandfm — Laura Clayton (@Laura_radiogsy) June 12, 2017

Work to realign L’ancresse east will take 18 weeks…but up to 2 years for beach to then settle and reform itself….. @islandfm — Laura Clayton (@Laura_radiogsy) June 12, 2017

‘No risk of flooding’ towards the road when wall removed. Land between beach and coast road above sea level… @islandfm — Laura Clayton (@Laura_radiogsy) June 12, 2017

Liz, who lives at Bunker Hill, needs convincing the million pound plans are a good idea. She says she’s seen no evidence that anything has been done to save the existing wall:

“They’ve been guilty of negligence in the past. They say they’ve repaired the wall, but we haven’t seen much of a difference. They should have poured lots of concrete on it a long time ago.”

Liz is also worried about the future of the kiosk and toilets – saying the beach can’t afford to lose its popular public facilities:

We’re told the total cost will be a million pounds – but some people have questioned that figure and the impact of the work in general:

