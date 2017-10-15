L’Ancresse Protest Taking Place

A protest is taking place today against plans to realign L’Ancresse Bay.

Deputies voted in favour of the work last month, after much debate on the area’s future.

Campaigner, Dan Gallienne, says the decision is ridiculous and he wants it reversed.

“We won’t stand for this. There is no need for the wall to come down. There is no need for the kiosk to be gone. There is no need for out beach to go to rack and ruin.”

The protest is taking place on the beach at L’Ancresse from 11am.