L’Ancresse Sea Wall Facing ‘Managed Realignment’

A million pounds could be spent on a ‘managed realignment’ of part of the collapsing wall on L’ancresse Bay.

The work would focus on the eastern end of the anti tank mine wall which was built by the Germans during World War II.

The States of Guernsey don’t class it as a sea defence as it didn’t exist prior to the Occupation. It is now described as ‘failing and is beyond economic repair’.

However, the Committee for the Environment and Infrastructure has agreed that something has to be done and it has approved proposals to ‘progress the development of a realignment of the beach instead of building a replacement wall’.

A meeting earlier this week saw the Committee meet with the Vale Constables, Douzeniers, Vale Deputies and Vale Commons’ Council representatives, where the proposals and outline timetable were presented for discussion. Preliminary discussions have also taken place with the L’Ancresse kiosk tenant and L’Ancresse Golf Club representative. Public meetings are also planned to be held during June.

If the work and £1million cost is approved by the States this summer it will lead to a return to a more natural beach environment near the kiosk including some groynes being put in place. The project will go out to tender once the States have made a decision.

A statement from the States of Guernsey’s Agriculture, Countryside and Land Management Services says:

Subject to planning consent and funding being secured, two protective rock groynes would be constructed , one close to the kiosk and one 200m to the west, near the rock outcrop.

Prior to WWII the 1km wide bay at Pembroke/L’Ancresse was backed by sand dunes, similar to those at Les Amarreurs, Port Soif and Grande Rocques and the removal of the WWII tank wall between the two rock groynes would allow the re-development of a sandy beach in a controlled manner.