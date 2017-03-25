Lantern Parade Tonight!

Lanterns big and small will be on display in St Peter Port today. Tonight’s event has been organised by the Guernsey Arts Commission, in conjunction with the Sarah Groves Foundation.

16 public community workshops have been held in the run-up to today’s event, which is expected to attract thousands of spectators. School children from La Mare de Carteret, Elizabeth College, Blanchelande, The Ladies College, Le Rondin, Le Murier and Les Voies have spent the last few weeks making lanterns for the event.

Local artist, Joel Kincade, has built a number of beautiful pieces for the Sunken Gardens and Sark has also got in on the action and will be finishing their own lantern parade tonight as well.

It’s a free event and spectators are urged to wear bright clothes, LEDs and bring glow sticks. Face paint will be available to anyone who wants it.

The parade will be launched by the President of Policy and Resources, Deputy Gavin St Pier, at 6.45pm. We’re asked to head down to Cambridge Park, Churchill Avenue for 5.30pm to get ready.

The route will finish at the Albert Pier where there’ll be food, drinks and entertainment for everyone there.

Organiser Lottie Barnes told us that anyone and everyone is welcome along!

‘We’re hoping there’s going to be 400-500 lanterns. You can usually add about 2-3 people per lantern because there are a lot of families involved. So we’re hoping for about 2,000 people to be at the parade!’

