Large Gap Between High & Low Earners Revealed

The gap between Guernsey’s highest and lowest earners has been revealed in a new report from the States of Guernsey. Huge amounts of data have been pulled together in the Guernsey Indicators of Poverty Report and the Guernsey Household Income Report.

The results show the top 10% of all earners in the island take home twelve times more than the bottom 10%.

A UK format was used to determine the stats, which also shows that 22% of all households have less than £19,000 to live off a year after paying tax, rent or their mortgage.

The report and statistics will be used to highlight and tackle poverty in the island. With the Indicators of Poverty Report the first of its kind. It’ll be added to year on year to build a bigger picture of the problems some people face.

The President of the Committee for Employment and Social Security has been looking through the figures to see what can be done to help people at the bottom end of the scale.

Deputy Michelle Le Clerc says:

‘I don’t think it was surprising. I think it’s good now to have some information. It very much concentrates on the income side and we haven’t got the whole picture’.

‘I’ve got a concern, and I’m sure there will be other lobby groups, such as the Community Foundation, when you drill down to the poverty levels. We need to look at that and we need to look at the household type. Once we’ve got an idea of each type of household and particular those in the poverty group, then we as a government can start saying that these are the groups that we need to prioritise – why are they in this situation and what can we be doing’.

We’ve been told that the initial data found in the poverty report shouldn’t surprise too many people. Deputy Jane Stephens is the politician with overall responsibility for social policy. She says the report simply raises more questions and comparing it to the UK and Jersey is useful because we can see similar patterns.

She says they need to study the data and work out what can be done to help the 22% of households living under the poverty line.

Any trends will only be tracked and reported after a few years of data and Deputy Stephens says this might lead to some people slipping through the cracks.