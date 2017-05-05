Last Chance To Enter 2017 Conservation Awards

If you want to enter this year’s Conservation Awards you only have until midday today.

Insurance Corporation gives away cash every year to different conservation projects with categories for schools, young conservationists and adult projects.

Last year’s winners included Alderney Wildlife Trust which took home the top prize with their TAG project to track the island’s gannet population, using electronic tags. Joint Runners up were the Princess Elizabeth Hospital Orchard Project, which aimed to create a calm and ‘fruitful’ area for use by staff and patients in the grounds of the hospital, and David and Dorothy Le Conte at Belle Etoile for their natural conservation area that has attracted a huge variety of wildlife.

The 2016 Manpower Award went to John and Andrea Toynton of La Rocque Balan Farm while the Peter Walpole People’s Choice Award was awarded to the GSPCA and St Andrew’s Floral Group for their project to enhance the grounds and attract more wildlife, while also providing a green outlook for the animals in their care.

The Young Conservationist of the Year Award was given to St Martin’s Primary School Gardening Club which was able to buy a composter with the winnings.

The different prizes include:

Overall winner – receiving £1,500

Runner-up – receiving £1,000

Peter Walpole People’s Choice Award – receiving £500 (which is voted for by the public through Insurance Corporation’s website)

Young Conservationist of the Year Award – prize depends on size and scope of the project

School Award – for the School with the best project – receiving £500

The organisers say, where possible all shortlisted entries will be visited by a team of judges, which includes local environmentalists and representatives of Insurance Corporation, who will choose the prize winners.

Entry forms are available from insurancecorporation.com and must be submitted by noon on Friday 5 May. Judging in Guernsey will take place on Wednesday 17 May. Judging for any entries in Alderney, Sark & Herm will be agreed separately.

The winners will be announced on Thursday 15 June.