Last Chance To Use Fireworks For Bonfire Night

Today is your last chance to buy and let off fireworks for Bonfire Night this year.

You must be over 20 to purchase them, and we’ve been told fireworks sold by shops in Guernsey are compliant with the British standard, meaning they should be safe to use.

Previous advice from Chief Inspector of Health and Safety, Robin Gonard, warns anyone planning on hosting a private event to take precautions:

‘When buying fireworks seek the advice of the retailer and read the manufacturer’s instructions as to the suitability of the firework for the area where they are being let off. Some of the fireworks on sale to the public are not suitable for the average garden on the island and many fireworks require wooden stakes driven into the ground or a hole to be dug to partially bury them prior to being lit. Always follow the firework code and never return to misfires. In windy conditions consider where any debris might land and adjust fireworks to suit or if not possible cancel the display.’

The States Vet, David Chamberlain, says some animals may be scared of loud noises like fireworks and become anxious:

‘It’s important to keep sound phobic animals in a safe and secure environment that will ideally muffle the sounds, but it’s also important not to confine them to small spaces, as this may heighten their anxiety. If you have a dog for example, keep it in the house, draw the curtains and turn up the television, but let the dog wander from room to room as it wants.

Owners should also be careful not to reinforce the phobia by trying to reassure their pets. By fussing over an animal when it is fearful, you will simply reinforce its feeling that there is something to be fearful about. Carry on as normal and your dog will follow your example that there is nothing to be scared of.

Anxiolytic medication like ‘Zylkene’ and behavioural aids such as ‘DAP Diffusers or Collars’ which release calming pheromones and ‘Thundershirts’ that apply gentle constant pressure to an animal in a swaddling effect can also help.’

He suggests livestock should be kept indoors if possible, and asks anyone lighting a bonfire to check it beforehand, to make sure no wildlife is hiding inside.

Mr Chamberlain is also asking that people pick up any firework or party debris the next day, as they could cause harm to animals:

‘The rocket sticks which land anywhere potentially, can be a great hazard to animals who may chew them or ingest parts of them.

Many of these rockets will contain chemicals which could be irritant or poisonous, so they should be picked up. We don’t want dogs chewing them, or wildlife getting hold of them. But the sticks themselves can also be a problem, as well they’re well shaped and potentially sharp.

Sparklers with their metal cores can also be a bit of a worry, just in terms of penetrating skin or paw. So they should all be picked up and disposed of properly.’

The official advice for this year asks that we only set off fireworks between 6.30pm and 9pm this evening, so as not to cause interruption to neighbours and animals.

Mr Gonard says ideally people should attend an organised display instead of hosting their own.

However, if you are planning on hosting a private event, you must register on the States website.

You can also sign up to receive notifications about where and when firework events will be taking place.